Day 4

I skipped the ice wash today in favor of a shower. It gave me the perfect opportunity to try Joan's mayonnaise hair mask. Full disclosure: I hate mayonnaise. It's disgusting, it smells gross, and the thought of putting it on a sandwich makes me nauseous. So standing in the shower with a bowl of mayonnaise that I am running through my hair is basically my version of hell. I powered through — mostly to get out of the tub and stop shivering (Joan finished her showers with a cold-water blast to "shrink pores") — but I wound up sticking my head under the showerhead after I got out because I was convinced I still smelled like a $5 footlong. My hair was shiny AF, though, so there's that.



Joan wore her hair swooped back, as was the fashion of the time. And as much of a fan as I am of the pinup-girl look, I had just cut my hair short, so I made do with a baby pompadour. I think I look more like Clark Gable this way, but hey, I tried.



Day 5

My jaw hurts. It felt like I'd been doing squats continuously with my chin for the past three days. I really should have bought stock in Orbit.