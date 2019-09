The first thing I found in my research was that Crawford was not messing around with her skin. According to multiple sources, she would splash her face with ice water 25 times every time she washed it. The logistics were not in my favor for this one. I live in a pre-war (fancy way to say "old") apartment with a sink that hasn't been updated since the '60s. It's small, it's low, and the stopper no longer works. I wound up filling a large bowl with ice water and kneeling naked in my bathtub while awkwardly throwing freezing water into my face. In addition to hitting myself a few times with an ice cube because I was frantically trying to get to 25 in the least amount of time possible, I also let out a few screams and "Dear God, why?!" yells that brought my husband running into the bathroom. This was followed by a cocked eyebrow and a quick exit from the room.Once my hands regained their circulation, I moved on to step two of her facial care — a buttload of heavy cream moisturizer. It just so happened that around the same time I started this experience, I had the pleasure of meeting physician Dr. Barbara Sturm, famous for her bespoke blood cream. It involves her taking your blood, running it through a centrifuge and isolating a specific protein, then creating a face cream out of it that you can get for the low, low price of $1,400. Basically the most diva cream in the world. I think Joan would have approved. It also had me fainting in the middle of a conference room while getting my blood drawn — which seems about right for a dramatic dame of her era. Swooning à la Scarlett O'Hara was all the rage.One of the steps of her routine that scared me at first was "cleaning" her eyes each day with a boric-acid solution. The stuff they use in house-cleaning products. Sounds painful, right? I did some research, and turns out that a small amount mixed with sterilized water is actually what most conventional eye drops are made of. So I bought a box of Refresh Tears and went through about a vial a day. Considering I was on my last month of Accutane and suffering from extremely dry eyes, this was probably one of the most beneficial habits I picked up.