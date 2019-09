Urban Decay 24/7 Waterline Eye PencilThis nifty liner from Urban Decay goes where no liner has gone before: your waterline. Sure, you’ve probably applied eye pencils to your waterline well before this existed. But we also bet that you have encountered the problem of them drying out your eyes and causing them to tear up, effectively creating a flood of pigmented tears, or looked in the mirror midway through the day and saw your carefully applied liner had migrated down to somewhere near your cheeks. Featuring a creamier formula than UD’s already very creamy 24/7 pencils, it goes on like satin — so it won’t irritate your easily irritated eyeballs — and locks in place. Like, does not move. No color-migration here.Martin was an instant fan. “What I love about this formula is how dark it stays on the waterline after long wear in the heat and in the water.” Added McIntyre, “I’m obsessed with the nude Walk of Shame shade — and not just for the name. A quick swipe of that on my bottom waterline, and my eyes look less red and somehow more awake. Like the type of person who has her shit together, even though I’m missing an earring and not totally sure if I’m wearing underwear or not.”24/7 Waterline Eye Pencil, $20, available at Urban Decay