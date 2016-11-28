These Are The Best Smoky-Eye Products Under $15

If there's one beauty signature that's withstood the test of time, it's the smoky eye. The sexy, sooty, layered look has been the go-to for a night out since Cleopatra reigned — and it's as popular as ever today. (Only now, we have the means to take it on with color.) Sure, the smoky eye is basic — but in the way that white tees and Levi's jeans are. Meaning, it's a classic.
There's an art to mastering the look. Half of that is technique; the other half is tools. And when it comes to the latter, you don't need to plunk down a ton of cash. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite blendable, creamy, pigmented smoky-eye superstars — all of which are under $15.
There's an art to mastering the look. Half of that is technique; the other half is tools. And when it comes to the latter, you don't need to plunk down a ton of cash. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite blendable, creamy, pigmented smoky-eye superstars — all of which are under $15.