Story from Makeup

These Are The Best Smoky-Eye Products Under $15

Mi-Anne Chan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
If there's one beauty signature that's withstood the test of time, it's the smoky eye. The sexy, sooty, layered look has been the go-to for a night out since Cleopatra reigned — and it's as popular as ever today. (Only now, we have the means to take it on with color.) Sure, the smoky eye is basic — but in the way that white tees and Levi's jeans are. Meaning, it's a classic.

There's an art to mastering the look. Half of that is technique; the other half is tools. And when it comes to the latter, you don't need to plunk down a ton of cash. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorite blendable, creamy, pigmented smoky-eye superstars — all of which are under $15.

More from Makeup