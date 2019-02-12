Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Smoky Eyes
Beauty
We Reviewed Glossier's New Play Makeup Line
by
Megan Decker
More from Smoky Eyes
Beauty
Proof The Smoky Eye Is Back — & It Looks Good On
Everyone
Samantha Sasso
Feb 12, 2019
Beauty
12 Romantic (& Minimalist) Makeup Looks — Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
Megan Decker
Feb 12, 2019
Beauty
Urban Decay Is Dropping A New Naked Palette – & It's Better Than The Original
Thatiana Diaz
Feb 9, 2019
Beauty
8 Matte Eyeshadow Palettes You'll Want To Hoard In 2019
For the most part, we choose our makeup based on its performance: the most comfortable lipstick, the mascara with the biggest "wow" factor, the foundation
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Collection Is Back In Stock ...
Sometimes a single shade can become a brand's lifeblood. Nars and Orgasm go hand in hand; Urban Decay became synonymous with Naked (RIP); and when our
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Ultimate Guide To False Eyelashes
Whether you're blessed with naturally voluminous lashes or not, a set of lengthy or dramatic falsies can add a ton of glamour to any makeup look in a
by
Us
Beauty
We Found The Best Glitter Eyeshadows
Ever
For Party Season
The future of beauty is here — and you’re invited. Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Two YouTube Stars Gave Me A Makeover — Here's What I Looked ...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Dishes On The Biggest Bridal T...
There's no denying that love flourishes in the summer — and we all have a friend, co-worker, or soon-to-be sister-in-law with a fresh, sparkly
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Everything In Wet N Wild's Halloween Makeup Collection Is Un...
At 9 p.m. on an ordinary Wednesday night you might be wearing a face mask, catching up on Bachelor In Paradise, and actively avoiding the pile of clean
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 Fall Makeup Trends That Work On & Off The Runway
Whether you face Fashion Week with a laissez-faire attitude, or you're more militant about shows than Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, it's safe
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Too Faced Just Dropped Its Holiday Makeup Collection 3 Months Early
Wearing tiny silver star stickers on your face is suddenly cool again, glitter eyebrows and foil lipsticks took over the runways of New York Fashion Week,
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 New Beauty Products Models Are Wearing At Fashion Week
Even if you're not 100% certain of the correct pronunciation of Proenza Schouler (you're not alone) you can still glean inspiration from New York Fashion
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
15 Drugstore Beauty Products We Spotted On Models This Week
Sprinting into CVS after work to grab a box of tampons and a $4 eyeliner feels pretty unglamorous. But after seeing the Gigis and Imaans of the world
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Raddest New Fall Makeup To Pick Up Now
Like the oversized plaid blazer you wear with bike shorts during a September heatwave and over a maxi dress at Sunday brunch when the brisk air finally
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Smart Beauty Gifts Will Get Any Student Excited About Back-...
It's hard to get anyone excited about going back to school at the end of a three-month vacation filled with beach days, sleeping in until 10, and
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Confessions Of Blake Lively's Makeup Artist
Twiggy, Cher, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford, and the entire Kardashian crew — the list of iconic faces makeup artist Kristofer Buckle has
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
What We
Really
Think About The Scented Makeup In The Too...
Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
7 Eyeshadows That Will Make You Look Like An A-Lister This Summer
We've seen a rainbow of eyeshadow trends this summer, from the emerald green shade we'll be wearing well into fall to Zendaya's glossy, marigold lid that
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
This Glittery Cream Eyeshadow Is Already A Sephora Sell-Out — Her...
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Multipurpose Makeup You'll Actually
Want
To Put...
Makeup that does the most is the best kind of makeup, and the only kind that can save you both valuable vanity real estate and a few more minutes to
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Mented Cosmetics' First Eyeshadow Palette Keeps Selling Out
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Amanda Seyfried Always Wears These 5 Beauty Trends — & No One Has...
Even in the crazy world of Hollywood, Amanda Seyfried is a true enigma. While other A-listers constantly step out to shock and awe, bleaching their hair
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
These Waterproof, Sweat-Resistant, Stay-All-Day Eyeliners Are All...
If you wear eyeliner every day, then you already know that summer is the season of constant cleanup. You're tired in the morning, so you add a little
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
MAC Just Brought Back This Limited-Edition Collection — & It'...
Whether you've reclaimed the word 'bitch' or not, no one wants to be called a basic one. Defined as someone who is tragically un-special, lives for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
There's A New Version Of This $129 Palette — & It's
I see a lot of beauty products in any given week, and most of them are really good, too, but rarely do I feel the urge to jump up and parade an item
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
I Tested 3 Cult Holiday Eyeshadow Palettes — & Here's What&#...
It's officially the holiday season, which means that over the next few weeks you'll be bombarded with a lot of new beauty launches. Think: tinsel-wrapped
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This Drugstore Palette Is Just As Good As The Fancy Stuff — & Und...
Buying makeup can get expensive, fast — especially if you're stocking up on the $100 face powders, $130 eyeshadow palettes, and $200 primers going
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
ColourPop Is Having A Major Sale On Eyeshadow
Right Now
There's nothing like the dramatic, near-wet effect you get from a ColourPop eyeshadow. From gold glitter to royal blue, we know how each pigment is
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 Alternatives To This $63 Sold-Out Holiday Palette
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Mi-Anne Chan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted