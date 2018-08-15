Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Applying makeup is a sensorial experience. What makes your cream blush truly creamy is in the way the color feels gliding across the top of your cheeks. Even the most stunning red lipstick is no good if you can't stand the taste of it. The same holds true for the way makeup smells — it's important — which is a big reason why Too Faced has amassed its cult-following. In addition to the innovative formulas, the brand's blushes, bronzers, and eyeshadow palettes smell like they were packaged in a pastry shop.
The company has already given us a ton of nostalgic, food-inspired aromas in makeup form — like a chocolate bar bronzer and an eyeshadow that will have you craving your first peanut butter & honey sandwich in a decade — but the newest fall launch is one of the sweetest we've seen, er, smelled.
Too Faced just rolled out a massive new Tutti Frutti collection with 53 makeup products, all sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty. The juicy name alone had us intrigued. Would the watermelon-scented foundation actually smell like a fresh-cut fruit salad? Would the pineapple eyeshadow palette be sweet or too syrupy?
We asked six staffers test the best of the Tutti Frutti line, almost every single product, to give you an idea of what to buy (or not to buy if you have an aversion to all things cherry). Their thoughts and vivid scent descriptions, ahead.