Synonymous with summer, watermelon is not just the base of a great daiquiri or fresh feta salad, but also a skin-care ingredient to have on your radar. The latest in the long line of Korean imports, watermelon is now having its moment on the world stage.
Like its name suggests, watermelon is packed full of H20 (92% to be precise). But its benefits go way beyond hydration – it’s also bursting with a cocktail of skin-nourishing ingredients. “The citrulline, an amino acid, improves blood circulation and works as a natural exfoliator, while lycopene, a phytonutrient, is an anti-inflammatory,” explains facialist Su-Man. Suitable for all skin types, watermelon is particularly beneficial for people prone to breakouts, redness, or dry and flaky skin, but it could also come in handy for battling fine lines. “Rich in antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, watermelon is great at treating the signs of aging,” Su-Man says.
The serious buzz around this juicy pink fruit can be traced back to Korean beauty brand Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. Utilizing watermelon’s hydrating powers, the lightweight sleeping mask quickly gained a cult following for its skin-softening and glow-giving properties.
For a DIY (and bargain) approach, you can simply use chilled slices of watermelon as a makeshift face mask. Ideal for sun-parched or irritated skin, the watermelon will instantly cool and soothe. Or, if you fancy something a little more hi-tech, turn to one of a number of products enriched with watermelon. From an exfoliating skin polish to a brightening toner, these are our favorites…