For a DIY (and bargain) approach, you can simply use chilled slices of watermelon as a makeshift face mask. Ideal for sun-parched or irritated skin, the watermelon will instantly cool and soothe. Or, if you fancy something a little more hi-tech, turn to one of a number of products enriched with watermelon. From an exfoliating skin polish to a brightening toner, these are our favorites…