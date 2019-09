Like its name suggests, watermelon is packed full of H20 (92% to be precise). But its benefits go way beyond hydration – it’s also bursting with a cocktail of skin-nourishing ingredients. “The citrulline, an amino acid, improves blood circulation and works as a natural exfoliator, while lycopene, a phytonutrient, is an anti-inflammatory,” explains facialist Su-Man . Suitable for all skin types, watermelon is particularly beneficial for people prone to breakouts, redness, or dry and flaky skin, but it could also come in handy for battling fine lines. “Rich in antioxidants that protect the body from free radicals, watermelon is great at treating the signs of aging,” Su-Man says.