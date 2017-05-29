You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, the founders of K-beauty retailer Glow Recipe, have made it their business to test all the best products coming out of South Korea, so when they launched their first-ever product line last week, you can bet we were pretty damn excited for it.
Clearly, the pair did something right when formulating their two-piece collection, because the brand's Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask sold out in just five hours and racked up a waitlist of over 5 thousand people. We got a chance to try the pink gel mask before its stock was promptly wiped clean and can testify to its quality.
It contains a slew of skin-loving ingredients, including hydrating hyaluronic acid, exfoliating alpha hydroxy acids, and soothing watermelon extract. You can spread on a generous layer for ten minutes to instantly brighten or wear it overnight for even more exfoliating action.
Thankfully, the mask is now back in stock at Sephora — for now — but in case you miss your chance to nab it again, we've got you covered ahead of time. Check out some of our other favorite exfoliating masks in the slides ahead.