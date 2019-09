The One Product You Need Before You Try The '7 Skin Method'

According to Sarah Lee , K-beauty expert and co-founder of retailer Glow Recipe , the 7 Skin Method is a technique that involves patting seven layers of toner onto your face, one right after the other, in a sitting. "The idea behind [the method] is that the moisture level of skin can be increased in an efficient and effective way without the heaviness or greasiness that may come from traditional creams and oils," Lee wrote in a blog post . The result? Dewier, firmer skin — who doesn't love that?