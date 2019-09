This New K-Beauty Trend Will Give You A Facial While You Sleep

The beautysphere is currently very into products with dramatic peel-off effects. For awhile, videos of women in physical pain as they peeled off their masks were circulating the internet. (This is where we remind you that your face mask should never hurt .) And, of course, there are these hypnotizing blackhead removal videos . And modeling masks are all the rage. But what about the good ol' peel that works to exfoliate and tone skin quietly and without any special effects? It deserves some love again, too.