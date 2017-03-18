This New K-Beauty Trend Will Give You A Facial While You Sleep

But why not just go for a quick peel before bed followed by a rich cream? Because cells naturally go through a renewal process while you sleep, working overtime to repair damage accumulated from the day. Since your skin is at its most active, it's more receptive to products, which means you'll get your best resurfacing, brightening benefits. However, as a result of all this activity, skin loses up to 25% more moisture at night than during the day, which is why sleeping masks should also be mega-hydrating.