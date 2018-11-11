Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Asian Beauty Products
Beauty
The Best K-Beauty Holiday Gift Sets
by
Thatiana Diaz
More from Asian Beauty Products
Beauty
Korea's Best-Selling Primer Is "Glass Skin" In A Compact
Samantha Sasso
Nov 11, 2018
Beauty
The 10 Most Innovative K-Beauty Launches Of 2018, According To The Experts
Us
Oct 3, 2018
Beauty
The One Thing You're Not Doing For Clearer, Brighter Skin
Rachel Krause
Feb 21, 2018
Beauty
THIS Is Why Everyone Is Obsessing Over Tatcha's New Primer
Here's a funny thing about people: Most of them, no matter how jaded, keep close to their chests some sort of secret life dream. Not the usual stuff, like
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
This Skin-Care Product Is Huge In Japan — & On Reddit
While it's undeniable that South Korea has spent the past few years perfectly positioned at the forefront of all things cutting-edge yet affordable in
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
These New Rubber Face Masks Will Take You Back To Chemistry Lab
Any mixologist will tell you: The best concoctions come when you aren't afraid to shake shit up. (Why else do you think 60,000 people have lined up for a
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
The Hottest New Beauty Destination Has Actually Been Around Since...
From sheet masks to snail cream, South Korea is always one step ahead of the game when it comes to new product innovation and fresh formulas that break
by
Elizabeth Bennett
Beauty
The Face Mask That Works Just Like Hanacure — But Costs Less Than...
Benjamin Button may have been born with the physical maladies of an elderly man, but there’s a far less curious reason your Facebook friends suddenly
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
There's A New Trend In K-Beauty — & It's NOT What You&#...
Snail serums, peel-off lip stains, soothing eye patches infused with bird's nest extract: The Asian beauty market is filled with delightfully unexpected
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
This Chinese Restaurant Serves Up Spring Rolls & Sheet Masks — & ...
Lo mein, egg rolls, fried rice — what's not to love about Chinese restaurants? Well, if you happen to douse soy sauce onto the grub, as we Americans so
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Frida Kahlo Makeup Compact Is A Work Of Art
To call Frida Kahlo a legend would be an understatement. Her powerful story — both of personal struggle and creative triumph — has made her one of the
by
Kelsey Castañon
Korean Beauty
This Face Mask Is The Equivalent Of A Booster Shot For Your Skin
There are plenty of instances where the word "shot" can be blood-curdling. When you're at the doctor's office, for example, and he or she is ready to
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Pubic Hair Shaving Stencils Exist, Because Of Course They Do
From the department of duh: What you do with your pubic hair all comes down to personal preference. If you like your vagina to be as hairless as a Sphynx
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This $2 Face Mask Is Like An Instant Facial
In an world Internet filled with real gold-leaf masks and $1000 facials, effective skin-care treatments sometimes feel a bit out of reach. And, sure,
by
Michaela Rollings
Beauty
The Latest Items Hitting CVS Are Delicious — & You Won't Fin...
Beauty brands, retailers, and consumers alike are sipping the K-beauty Kool-Aid. And with good reason: This last year has introduced us to
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The One Product You Need Before You Try The '7 Skin Method&#...
We get it: From cushion foundations to expensive 10-step routines to peeling sleep masks, there are so many K-beauty trends it can be hard to keep up. But
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
This New K-Beauty Trend Will Give You A Facial While You Sleep
The beautysphere is currently very into products with dramatic peel-off effects. For awhile, videos of women in physical pain as they peeled off their
by
Alexandra Davies
Beauty
11 Korean Beauty Buys You Still Haven't Tried
K-Beauty truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Just when you think there can’t be anything else left to discover from the heartland of inventive
by
Alexandra Davies
Beauty
Brie Larson Scaring Tom Hiddleston With A Face Mask Is All Of Us
We could list about a gazillion reasons why it's a good idea to wear a face mask on a plane. For one, the dry cabin air can make your skin feel like
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Makeup Tutorial Is Going Viral For The Craziest Reason
Any human who's ever attempted to apply eyeliner (or mascara, or lipstick, or pretty much any other form of pointed makeup) in the back of an Uber can
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
This Japanese Beauty Secret Will Give You Glowing Skin
Here in the U.S., sake, often referred to as rice wine, is best known as a Japanese alcoholic drink brewed from fermented rice. You might drink it when
by
Alexandra Davies
Beauty
We Tried The Latest K-Beauty Rubber Masks — & They Are Scary Good
When the Dr. Jart+ Lover Rubber Mask collection landed on the desks of the beauty team, we were all equal parts horrified and intrigued. "That looks way
by
Kelsey Castañon
Beauty
Ulta Beauty Just Added Loads Of K-Beauty Products To Its Stores
If you double cleanse before bed, swear by an essence for hydration, or hoard sheet masks like your face depends on it, then you’ve officially adopted
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Reason Why More Women Are Shaving Their Faces
Update: In case you thought your skin-care routine was crowded enough, it looks like there's a new kind of to-do making the rounds online: face shaving.
by
Cynthia Popper
Work & Money
Successful People Swear By These Morning Habits
You could argue there are two types of people in this world: the morning person who’s inexplicably chipper at 5 a.m., and the person who hits snooze
by
Claire Fontanetta
Makeup
Another Reason To Shop Nordstrom? It Just Added 500 More Beauty Buys
Nordstrom is doing a damn good job of keeping itself in the news this week — and today, we got one more reason to shop the department store. Just a
by
Rachel Krause
Makeup
This Cult-Favorite K-Beauty Brand Just Hit The U.S. — & It's Way ...
Etude House is a K-beauty powerhouse. The company is one of the most ubiquitous beauty brands in Asia, and has made its way into just about every mall and
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Skin Care
Go On A Tour With Us To L.A.'s Hot Spot For All Things K-Beauty
Ever since K-beauty skin care and makeup hit the American beautysphere, consumers haven't been able to get enough of the stuff. It started innocently
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Skin Care
My Mom's Skin-Care Secrets Made Me The Man I Am Today
There isn’t a single moment I can remember when I didn’t have to confront what I saw in my mirror’s reflection. After all, I was the sole
by
David Yi
Makeup
Powerpuff Girls-Themed Makeup Is The Collection We Never Knew We ...
We may not have realized it back then, but The Powerpuff Girls was the feminist cartoon ‘90s babies needed. Think about it: Three badass
by
Rachel Krause
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted