Before the K-beauty craze officially landed stateside, in a time where skin care sourced from Seoul had yet to appear on Sephora shelves from South Dakota to San Juan, there was Soko Glam. Launched by Charlotte Cho in 2012, the online mecca of all things K-beauty was one of the first retailers to bring skin essences, snail serums, and ampoules to the Western masses. So it's fair to consider the site, and the experts behind it, an authority in the industry — and therefore the right people to handpick the most innovative K-beauty products of the year.
Today, Soko Glam announced the winners of its annual Best of K-Beauty Awards, and they're good. Each of the awards was hard-earned: For a product to qualify, it must have been curated by the site within the past year, received rave reviews from the community, deemed a "must-have" by the Soko Glam team, and achieved best-seller status. It's a tall order, but one that these 10 K-beauty skin-care products clearly had no trouble achieving. The best of the best, ahead — and through October 16, you can use the promo code SGBOKB18 to score 15% off every single one.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.