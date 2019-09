Before the K-beauty craze officially landed stateside, in a time where skin care sourced from Seoul had yet to appear on Sephora shelves from South Dakota to San Juan, there was Soko Glam . Launched by Charlotte Cho in 2012, the online mecca of all things K-beauty was one of the first retailers to bring skin essences , snail serums, and ampoules to the Western masses. So it's fair to consider the site, and the experts behind it, an authority in the industry — and therefore the right people to handpick the most innovative K-beauty products of the year.