The 15 Best Korean Skincare Products To Zhuzh Up Your Beauty Bag

Known for its use of ingredients that prioritise skin hydration and barrier function over drying out blemishes, it's safe to say that Korean skincare is here to stay (just ask TikTok).
Whether it's a face mask that feels like a facial or the "La Mer of Korea", K-beauty products have boomed overseas in the last five years, with brands like Laneige and CosRx becoming household names and heroes of multi-step daily routines.
Thankfully, now we don't have to order internationally to get our hands on the skin essences, snail serums and ampoules that have been brought to Western masses, thanks to stockists like Sephora and Adore Beauty.
From zit-clearing acne patches to brightening essences, find the best K-beauty skincare products available in Australia ahead.