The Under $40 Korean Face Masks That Feel Like A $200 Facial

K-Beauty (Korean Beauty) has introduced us to some of the most innovative skincare products and trends of our time — think 'glass skin', multi-step skincare routines (not even the idea of 'skinimalism' could shake it) and masking, all kinds of masking.
So it'll come as no surprise when we tell you that South Korea is home to one of the world’s largest beauty industries. In fact, by 2026, the K-beauty market could be worth an estimated $21 billion USD.
K- beauty is forever creating skincare formulas that are loaded with innovative ingredients like snail mucin and bee venom that almost instantly reach cult status. But one skincare element that K-Beauty does better than anyone else, in our opinion, is masks.
From those wild bubble masks that were trending in 2020, right through to your traditional sheet masks, K-Beauty makes some of the best in the biz hands-down. Ahead, we unpack our favourite Korean face masks under $40 that'll leave your skin feeling like you just had a $200 facial.