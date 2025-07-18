The Best Double Cleansing Routine For Every Skin Type, According To Experts
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The strong sun in Australia calls for even stronger SPF protection. Unfortunately, this creates the perfect storm for clogged pores — which means your cleansing routine needs to work harder, too. Enter: double cleansing, the K-beauty face-washing technique that's become essential for everyone, but especially those dealing with daily buildup while they are out and about.
Think of double cleansing as giving your skin a fresh start, twice over. The first cleanse, typically with an oil-based cleanser, helps break down sunscreen and makeup, while a second water-based product gently rinses all of that away, alongside excess oil and daily pollutants.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
But skincare can be overwhelming, so to help you figure out the perfect double cleansing routine, I’ve tapped in dermatologists and beauty professionals to share their recommended product pairings for each skin type. Whether you’re dry, oily, sensitive, or somewhere in between, there’s a combination here that will keep your skin feeling extra clean and refreshed but never stripped.
Double cleansing for dry skin
If your skin often feels tight and looks flaky — especially after washing your face — you're likely dealing with a dry skin type. Thoroughly cleansing your skin without compromising hydration or the integrity of the skin barrier is key. With that in mind, cleansing balms make a good first step in your face-washing routine, as they’re effective at breaking down stubborn products without being harsh on the skin.
Aesthetic Nurse Emma Wedgwood highly rates the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $107, for dry skin. This beauty editor's favourite is effective at removing makeup, sunscreen, and the oils that accumulate on your skin throughout the day. “The balm has a rich, luxurious texture that transforms into a silky oil as you massage it in,” she says. “It leaves my skin feeling soft, nourished and hydrated — never tight or stripped.”
For the second step, Wedgwood recommends following up with the CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser, $22.99, which works to cleanse deeper into the pores. This gel-to-foam cleanser contains 2% salicylic acid, an exfoliating ingredient that helps remove dead skin cells and clear out any build-up in your pores. “Salicylic acid is fantastic for addressing concerns like acne, clogged pores, or uneven texture,” she adds. “It’s gentle enough for regular use since it’s formulated with ceramides and niacinamide, which help maintain and support your skin barrier.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If your skin is very dry, and you're not keen on foaming cleansers, consider a cream-based face wash instead. We love the Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser, $49, with moisturising colloidal oatmeal and avocado oil.
Other cleansing balms we love
Double cleansing for oily skin
Oily skin is pretty unmistakable: excess sebum leaves your face looking shiny, while enlarged pores and frequent breakouts are common concerns. If this sounds like you, a double cleansing routine can be especially beneficial, helping to remove makeup, sunscreen, and excess sebum while keeping the skin balanced and preventing spots.
For oily skin, consultant dermatologist Dr. Derrick Phillips recommends lightweight micellar water over an oil or balm cleanser. “[Micellar water is] non-comedogenic, meaning it is less likely to clog the pores,” he says. As such, Dr. Phillips suggests starting with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Micellar Water, $30.35, which is infused with hyaluronic acid and three different micellar molecules to effortlessly remove makeup while keeping skin hydrated.
Next, follow with a water-based gel or foaming cleanser, says Dr. Phillips, to lift away all traces of oil. Look for ingredients like niacinamide, which helps regulate oil production and soothe inflammation, and salicylic acid, which exfoliates deep inside pores to dissolve buildup and prevent congestion. Ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid are also great, as they help retain moisture and prevent the skin from becoming dehydrated; this can encourage the skin to produce more oil to compensate.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“CeraVe’s Foaming Facial Cleanser, $17.99, is an excellent choice,” Dr. Phillips says. “It contains niacinamide to calm the skin, ceramides to strengthen the natural skin barrier, and hyaluronic acid to maintain hydration.”
Other gel cleansers we love
Double cleansing for combination skin
Combination skin is exactly what it sounds like: oily in some areas (typically around the T-zone) and dry or “normal” everywhere else. You might notice shine and occasional breakouts on your forehead, nose, and chin, while your cheeks feel tight or appear flaky. “Double cleansing for combination skin is all about balance,” says Emily West, aesthetic nurse practitioner at Creo Clinic. “It’s about finding products that effectively cleanse without disrupting the delicate balance between oily and dry areas.”
West’s go-to product is a cleanser that contains gently exfoliating enzymes, such as iS Clinical’s Warming Honey Cleanser, $77. “It leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed without over-drying or leaving behind an oily residue,” she adds. “The natural honey and royal jelly extract provide gentle hydration to combat dryness, while papaya enzymes and antioxidants help to dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells.”
As a second step, West chooses a gel or foam cleanser to balance oiliness without aggravating dryness. Youth To The People Superfood Cleanser, $67, is a great option for soothing and brightening the skin, thanks to kale and alfalfa plant, which are rich in antioxidants, as well as calming spinach extract.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Other exfoliating cleansers we love
Double cleansing for sensitive skin
Sensitive skin reacts quickly to new products or environmental changes, leading to frequent stinging, burning or redness. Double cleansing with products that are fragrance-free and specifically formulated for sensitive skin is important, says Dr. Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist and pro medical director of Klira.
Dr. Rashid swears by the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser, $29.99. “This is a fragrance-free and non-comedogenic product, minimising the risk of irritation,” she says, “The creamy texture gently dissolves makeup and sunscreen.” The formula also features glycerin, a humectant that attracts moisture to the skin. Niacinamide further soothes the skin barrier and reduces redness and sensitivity.
CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $15.99, is Dr. Rashid’s recommended second step. Ingredients include hyaluronic acid, which helps keep moisture under lock and key, while ceramides reinforce the skin barrier. Another hot tip from her: “People with sensitive skin types should always cleanse with lukewarm water, since hot water can strip the skin of natural oils and dilate blood vessels, leading to inflammation and discomfort.” Post-cleanse, Dr. Rashid says it’s best to pat your skin dry with a soft towel and to avoid excessive scrubbing, which will only worsen sensitivity.
Other gentle cleansers we love
Double cleansing for “normal” skin
So-called “normal” skin is well-balanced, with an even texture and a strong barrier that rarely gets irritated. Dr. Alexis Granite, consultant dermatologist and founder of Joonbyrd thinks that double cleansing is only necessary for those with normal skin if heavy makeup has been applied, especially foundation.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“In these cases, I typically recommend cleansing first with micellar water,” she says. “These products are formulated with special surfactants designed to be gentle to the skin, but effective at removing makeup and dirt.” Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, $27.99 is her favourite.
For your second cleanse, consider following with a foaming cleanser such as Natura Bissé's Oxygen Mousse, $69.70, featuring hydrating mushroom extract and a refreshing citrus scent. If you prefer a more gentle lather, The Inkey List’s Hydrating Cream To Milk Cleanser, $26, contains 5% rice milk to soothe and support the skin barrier, and is approved by our beauty editors.
Other foaming cleansers we love
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT