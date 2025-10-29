I Never Knew My Lips Were Sunburnt — Until I Talked To A Dermatologist

“This lip balm is like no other I’ve tried. The texture is silky, not sticky, so it sinks into parched lips fast. The star ingredients are squalane, which creates a barrier on the skin to prevent further moisture loss, as well as amino acids. These are the ‘building blocks’ of proteins, which are important for creating the likes of collagen and elastin — two things that keep skin soft and supple. I apply one layer and massage it in with my fingers, then apply a second layer and let it sit there, protecting my lips from the elements.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, Refinery29 deputy beauty director