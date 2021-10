Never Had A Skin Check? Here’s What You Need To Know Before You Book

A skin check can be performed by a dermatologist or GP (in their own practice, a medical centre or a skin cancer clinic). However Lisa explained that "a dermatologist is considered to be the gold standard since they are an expert on skin." The main reason for this is because studies have shown that GPs tend to excise more benign lesions and miss more lesions that should be removed. Additionally, a GP may or may not be up to date with current skin cancer literature and best practice, says Lisa. "They may not have studied skin cancer since uni, and even then it’s barely a blip in the curriculum from what we’re told. I’m not here to bash GPs, just stating facts. (I see a GP/skin cancer doctor myself - not a derm.) My point is, know who you are seeing and ask about their qualifications. If you see a derm, you’ll need a referral but for GPs and skin cancer doctors you won’t."