I Used The Ordinary’s Body Lotion Down To The Last Drop, It’s That Good

In all honesty, I’ve not seen a significant enough change in my body breakouts, but I have noticed that the rough skin just above my elbows — also known as keratosis pilaris or KP — has lessened since using this daily. I do have another gripe, though: It’s very watery. I’d say this is more like a body toner than a serum, and I have to apply it while leaning over my bath mat to avoid spillage. For this reason, I find it easier to splash the product onto a cotton pad and to swipe it all over my arms, chest and back, but I can’t shake the feeling that this is wasteful. If The Ordinary is listening, I’d love for this formula to be just a tad thicker — and stronger.