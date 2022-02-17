15 R29-Approved Beauty Finds For Under $20

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Unlike fashion, where we can thrift, mend, swap and DIY to our heart's content, keeping our beauty routines fresh can be more of a challenge — and an expensive one at that.
Whether you're restocking your old favourites or looking to experiment with new releases, the figures can really add up, and before you know it, you're spending more on face masks than your electricity bill. But beauty should feel accessible to all, no matter what kind of budget you're working with. And what we've found through decades of trial and error, is that many purse-friendly options out there are just as good — if not sometimes better — than the pricey stuff.
Of course, there are certain items that we've found to be worth their expensive price tags, but not everything in your routine needs to be luxurious. And these days, with plenty of innovation and advancements in the beauty sphere — and our tendency to scroll for hours on TikTok's beauty pages — we've found that some of the most worthwhile products can be a steal.
Ahead, we round up our all-time favourite affordable beauty products — all available for under $20.
