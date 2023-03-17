15 Overnight Masks That Will Make Your Skin Look Better While You Sleep

After your nightly ritual of cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising, adding another step — such as masking — can sometimes seem like a chore. Luckily for skincare slackers everywhere, overnight sleep masks are here to save the day (or night!), since you can slather them on without having to rinse off 10 minutes later.
Unlike their clay-based or sheet mask cousins, these supercharged treatments soak into skin right away — much like an evening moisturiser — without a waiting period. They don't need to be removed until morning when you wash your face again. That's right; these multitaskers make the most of your beauty sleep, the time when your cells are busy regenerating and repairing themselves.
Here's how they work: overnight sleep masks do all the heavy lifting as you snooze by creating a protective veil over your skin, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate throughout the night. You simply wash and dry your face, slick one on, and hit the hay. By the time your alarm goes off in the morning, you’ll wake up with a softer, smoother, and more supple complexion.
Whether you’re looking for one that delivers deep hydration or helps to brighten dark spots, there’s a treatment for every skin type and budget. Keep reading for the 15 best overnight sleeping masks that promise a well-rested glow come morning — with minimal work the night before.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.