14 Masks That Will Make Your Skin Look Better Overnight

After your nightly ritual of cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing, adding another step — such as masking — can sometimes seem like a chore. Luckily, for skin-care slackers everywhere, sleep masks have arrived — and you can slather them on without having to get back up out of bed to rinse 10 minutes later.
Unlike their clay-based cousins or sheet versions, these supercharged treatments soak into skin right away —much like an evening moisturizer— without a waiting period. They don't need to be removed until morning when you wash your face again. That's right, these multitaskers make the most of your beauty sleep, the time when your cells are busy regenerating and repairing themselves.
Here's how they work: Sleep masks do all the heavy lifting as you snooze by creating a protective veil over your skin, allowing the active ingredients to penetrate throughout the night. You simply wash and dry your face, slick one on, and hit the hay. Think of them as the lazy person’s ultimate skin-care hack. By the time your alarm goes off in the morning, you’ll wake up with a softer, smoother, and more supple complexion.
Whether you’re looking for one that delivers deep hydration, an overnight tan, or helps to brighten dark spots, there’s a treatment for every skin type and budget. Keep reading for 14 overnight masks that promise a well-rested glow come morning — with minimal work the night before.
