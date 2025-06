I’ve Barely Worn Makeup Since Using The Ordinary’s New Radiance Serum

While most dermatologists recommend using an antioxidant serum in the morning, I’ve been following The Ordinary’s advice and adding it to my nighttime routine, too, and it’s been exactly the glow boost my skin needed. My complexion is more even in tone and texture (thanks to the antioxidants), with no signs of dryness (that’ll be the clever ergothioneine). Instead, it’s left behind a subtle, healthy gleam. It almost feels like a shame to cover my skin with my usual foundation. Since using it, I’ve frequently gone makeup-free, and when I do head out, all I apply is a dab of concealer under my eyes and a touch of blush.