I’ve Barely Worn Makeup Since Using The Ordinary’s New Radiance Serum
Having worked in beauty for over a decade, I’m acutely aware of the benefits of antioxidants in skincare (think pollution-proofing vitamin C and brightening niacinamide). But the world of ingredients can be overwhelming, and in my routine, they’ve often taken a backseat in favour of other buzzier options like skin-plumping retinoids and exfoliating acids. I’m happy to admit, though, that I’ve missed a trick — and who better to school me than The Ordinary?
Today, the skincare brand unveils a shiny new product — the Multi-Antioxidant Radiance Serum, $24 — and I’m convinced that the unassuming yellow liquid is the reason why my skin has never appeared better.
What are antioxidants in skincare & what are their benefits?
First, a quick science lesson to understand why this serum is fast becoming a skincare staple among beauty editors and experts alike: It boasts a megamix of antioxidants, which are tiny molecules that counteract “free radicals” in the environment, like UV light (which causes skin damage such as fine lines and pigmentation) and pollution (which has dulling, pore-clogging effects).
One antioxidant ingredient you might recognise is ascorbyl glucoside, derived from ascorbic acid, aka pure vitamin C. For some, vitamin C can irritate the skin, but ascorbyl glucoside promises all of the brightening, pollution-busting benefits without the dreaded sting. If you’re a fan of The Ordinary, you might’ve used — and adored — the brand’s Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution 12%, $24.60. It’s one of my all-time favourite serums, but Multi-Antioxidant is replacing it.
That's because it's built a little differently. Besides ascorbyl glucoside, there are tocotrienols, a form of vitamin E and another antioxidant that skincare brands champion for its ability to fend off UV and pollution particles. It’s also an anti-inflammatory, so it minimises redness, and it’s known to improve overall skin tone and radiance.
Next, there’s plant-based antioxidant ginseng, along with ergothioneine, which strengthens the skin barrier — the outermost layer of skin that locks in moisture and keeps out harmful elements like bacteria. Apart from these antioxidant ingredients, the serum is further boosted by heptapeptide-6, a skin-strengthening peptide (or protein) that boosts collagen production, keeping skin smooth and supple.
Is The Ordinary’s Multi-Antioxidant Radiance Serum good?
Like many antioxidant serums, this one is pale yellow thanks to its blend of antioxidant ingredients, but you don’t have to worry about it leaving a tint on your skin. Having used it every day for a few weeks, I can confirm that it’s totally traceless. Even better, it absorbs almost instantly without feeling tacky, allowing me to layer my moisturiser (Tatcha The Water Cream, $118) and sunscreen (Ultra Violette Future Fluid SPF50+, $52) seamlessly — no heavy, greasy feel. In fact, pairing an antioxidant serum like this one with sunscreen enhances its UV-deflecting power, boosting efficacy and providing extra protection against sun damage that leads to pigmentation and skin laxity.
While most dermatologists recommend using an antioxidant serum in the morning, I’ve been following The Ordinary’s advice and adding it to my nighttime routine, too, and it’s been exactly the glow boost my skin needed. My complexion is more even in tone and texture (thanks to the antioxidants), with no signs of dryness (that’ll be the clever ergothioneine). Instead, it’s left behind a subtle, healthy gleam. It almost feels like a shame to cover my skin with my usual foundation. Since using it, I’ve frequently gone makeup-free, and when I do head out, all I apply is a dab of concealer under my eyes and a touch of blush.
I’ve also noticed a significant reduction in breakouts since I started using Multi-Antioxidant. While it’s not an acne serum and doesn’t contain typical zit-fighting ingredients like exfoliating acids or oil-reducing niacinamide, I’m convinced its anti-pollution properties help prevent clogged pores — and the stubborn skin staining they often leave behind.
At $24, it’s the most affordable product in my skincare routine, but arguably the hardest working. If, like me, vitamin C doesn’t agree with your skin, but you can’t ignore the sheer power of antioxidants, this might just be your new go-to. It’s certainly mine.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
