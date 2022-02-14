This Is The Best Vitamin C Serum I’ve Tried & It’s Only $22

I've been burned (almost literally) by vitamin C serums in the past so I was apprehensive to try this but I needn't have worried at all — it's now a firm fixture in my morning skincare routine after cleansing and before moisturiser and SPF. The formula is clear and on the thicker side for a serum but it absorbs easily without so much as a tingle. Having used it consistently every day for over a week, my skin is a lot better. It's hydrated (a must when the weather is cold) and any red skin staining left behind by breakouts seem to disappear so quickly. I know that it helps to ramp up the effects of my sunscreen, protecting my skin from UV and other environmental factors, while regular daily use will promote collagen production over time, ensuring my skin stays pillowy and smooth. It's not a coincidence that I've received a few compliments on my newfound glow.