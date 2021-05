Aldi’s Vitamin C Serum Is Only £4.99 & It’s Incredible

I rarely use serums, just because my skin is acne-prone and doesn't take too well to product layering, but this has swayed me. It absorbed fast, didn't tingle, left my skin feeling dewy, not sticky, and didn't ball up under my sunscreen. I've been using it for just over two weeks and my skin appears so much more radiant and even in tone and texture. I'm a makeup lover but this week it felt a shame to cover up my glowing skin with foundation; I just didn't need it. Plus, the serum doesn't break me out, which is always a good result! I'm not the only R29 staffer to love it. Art editor Meg O'Donnell is also a huge fan of the serum, having picked it up during a recent shop, and says that she is so happy with her skin at the moment.