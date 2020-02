I chose to go to boutique hair salon Taylor Taylor on Commercial Street in Shoreditch, which is heaven. There are two other salons in London, one in Liberty and another in Notting Hill. The decor at the Shoreditch outpost makes you feel like you’re on a film set (and you’re greeted with a bar menu on arrival). I had a consultation with top colourist and hairstylist Jason, a step we'd both recommend, as it's integral to achieving exactly what you want. I showed him all the pictures I'd pinned on Pinterest (a variation of light and deep copper tones) and he suggested the colour which would suit me best: a muted copper with soft flecks of cinnamon and crabapple to create a blend that reflected my natural complexion. Before I booked in, a patch test was mandatory, as this would be quite the transformation.