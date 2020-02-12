So when R29's beauty editor spotted a picture of me at our Christmas party which had a balmy, sepia-esque filter over the top that made my hair appear almost burnt orange, I decided to take the plunge. My hair is a light, sort of classic brown but I do have a few odd strands of both deep and light red. I’ve been growing it out but I get bored so easily. Instead of chopping it all off and ruining my hard, very patient work, choosing a new, cool colour gave me something else to look forward to.