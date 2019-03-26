It's safe to say I was intrigued to try Aldi's brand new concealer pen, which has sold out online already. If you manage to find it in store, it retails for a cheap as chips £2.99. That's a saving of £23.01. Take a glimpse at the packaging and the products are near enough indistinguishable. On closer inspection, the lid of the high end version is impressed with a snazzy YSL logo, which makes it look a little more luxe. I couldn't tell the difference between the black click buttons, which push out the concealer. They look, sound and feel exactly the same. YSL's brush is ever so slightly more plush than Aldi's, which allows for a larger sweep of coverage.