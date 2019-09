I applied the products at the same time, a swipe under each eye, and the only noticeable difference between the two is the texture. Aldi's is slightly chalkier in consistency than YSL's, which, in spite of the High Coverage claim, is actually quite dewy and leaves skin looking healthy and glowy. Surprisingly, the pigment payoff of Aldi's version is on par with YSL's, if not a little more substantial. It reminds me of Urban Decay's Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer, £20 . This makes it a touch more difficult to blend, but with the right brush (long, fluffy bristles) it meshes with the skin beautifully and blankets redness, dark spots and veins just as well as its spendy sister. I'm prone to the odd blinder of a spot (angry redness and dryness once I blast it with retinol ), but Aldi's concealer glided over my blemishes and hid them from view brilliantly. It also stayed put for 12 hours.