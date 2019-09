Even though there is an abundance of cruelty-free cosmetics brands out there, such as Lush, The Body Shop and Axiology, the market suffers from frustrating transparency issues. When it comes to cruelty-free beauty, there is a lack of international legislation, with brands that don't test on animals in the UK selling their products in China, where animal testing is required by law. Many companies, despite their persuasive marketing, have found loopholes in EU legislation such as third-party testing, international testing and separate ingredient testing. According to Leaping Bunny, "even the image of a bunny on a label may only refer to the finished product." In other words, a lot of animal testing takes place in the initial stages of product development, for example when choosing ingredients. The only two certifiable sources are PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies programme and Cruelty Free International’s Leaping Bunny certification . Combine this with preconceptions that cruelty-free beauty is expensive, hard to access and offers fewer choices, and seeking out cruelty-free products can be a chore.