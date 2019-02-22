I found cruelty-free shopping more expensive than usual but if you look hard enough, there is a huge range of purse-friendly, cruelty-free alternatives on the high street. Superdrug and Holland & Barrett are great for first-timers, but it’s key to do your research first. The Leaping Bunny app is brilliant, as you can check the credentials of brands as you shop. Forced to bypass my go-to products (many of which are major corporations with big stakes in the Chinese market), I discovered loads of brilliant independent, vegan brands, many of which are not only ethically better but also avoid harsh chemicals. Not only has opting for cruelty-free, natural and organic products soothed my conscience a little, it has also been kinder on my skin and hair.