I think that extensions get a bad rep for being the super dramatic option – and they certainly can bring the drama – but it’s possible to have them done in a really natural way, too. The best ones I’ve seen are when I have to keep looking at somebody’s eyes to guess if it’s just great mascara or subtle extensions – the right, lightweight ones really can give such a beautiful and delicate effect. The other benefit is how long they last. "You can always pop in for a top-up once every three to four weeks to keep your lashes looking amazing," added Asma. "They also mean that you wake up looking so much more 'done', which frees you to snooze in" (a powerful argument if I’ve ever heard one). When I’ve had them in the past, I’ve pretty much scrapped wearing any other eye makeup, save a bit of bronzer buffed in the crease – and I really love eyeliner. There’s just something naturally very glamorous about them.