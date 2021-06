I’m A Beauty Editor & This £11.99 Mascara Is The Best I’ve Tried

As a beauty editor whose job it is to sort the 'amazing' from the 'alright', my makeup bag is home to more than five different mascaras at once, but I've found myself reaching for this one every morning since it landed on my desk not long ago. Why? It does everything a good quality mascara should and all for under £12. I'll start with the brush, which is made of tens of tiny bristles. Usually, I prefer plastic teeth to separate each and every lash but this does so in one single swoop without clumps or depositing too much product. The way the bristles are packed in provides instant volume that's fluffy and natural, and I'm always surprised by how well I can achieve a dramatic lash look by layering up. My lashes are poker straight but I don't need to use an eyelash curler with this. Somehow, it lifts as it thickens