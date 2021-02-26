benefit’s Magnet Mascara Is So Good, It Made My Eyelashes Look False

As a mascara fanatic whose makeup bag boasts everything from luxury to high street products, I was sold and had to give it a go. At first glance, the magnetic version doesn't look any different from benefit's first They're Real! mascara. The plastic brush is similar to – if not a tad thicker than – the original and the teeth are very short so that you can wedge the brush into the root of your lashes and easily grab even the tiniest of hairs.