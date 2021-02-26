Benefit’s New Magnet Mascara Is So Good, It Made My Lashes Look Fake

As a mascara fanatic whose makeup bag boasts everything from luxury to drugstore products, I was sold and had to give it a go. At first glance, the magnetic version doesn't look any different from Benefit's first They're Real! mascara. The plastic brush is similar to, if not a tad thicker than, the original, and the teeth are very short so that you can wedge the brush into the root of your lashes and easily grab even the tiniest of hairs.