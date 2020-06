5 Pro Makeup Tips For Your Next Big Zoom Meeting

Choosing to wear makeup on video calls is entirely your choice, and we get that it can feel trivial to pull out your cosmetics bag just to stay indoors. But for many, dabbing on concealer or swiping on a red lipstick provides a much-needed sense of normalcy; in some cases, it can even help boost productivity . Regardless, there's just something about the digital display that isn't true to life. You can beat your face to the gods, but then you toggle on your camera to see shadows in all the wrong places.