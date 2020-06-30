5 Pro Makeup Tips For Your Next Big Zoom Meeting

In just a few months' time, COVID-19 has completely transformed life as we knew it. Remote work is poised to become the new normal, with leading companies like Twitter announcing that its employees can work from home indefinitely. Virtual dates have taken the place of dinner and a movie for those who wish to be safe rather than sorry. With this new reality comes more virtual camera time, and for some beauty enthusiasts, that means figuring out which makeup looks best pixelated.
Choosing to wear makeup on video calls is entirely your choice, and we get that it can feel trivial to pull out your cosmetics bag just to stay indoors. But for many, dabbing on concealer or swiping on a red lipstick provides a much-needed sense of normalcy; in some cases, it can even help boost productivity. Regardless, there's just something about the digital display that isn't true to life. You can beat your face to the gods, but then you toggle on your camera to see shadows in all the wrong places.
That's why we asked celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who works with Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello, to share his pro-approved wisdom for making sure makeup looks its best on camera. Check out his top tips and tricks, ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.