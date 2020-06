Coronavirus Has Changed Office Life Forever — & That Might Be A Good Thing

There has been some talk about staggering how many people come into an office at a time — some are calling for similar measures in schools to allow students to return to classrooms in the fall. That could mean something like working from home three days a week, and coming into the office for two. Offices would, of course, need to be deep-cleaned between every shift, and the way we use desks might need to change in order to make more room for social-distancing. But having two or three people using the same desk at different times — assuming said desk is properly disinfected between each person — might not be so unappealing if the space wasn’t one you were forced to call home for 40+ hours a week. “If part of your workplace is your home office, where you're surrounded by your dog and your kids and all of your personal items, maybe it's less important that, for example, you have the picture of the dog and the kids at the office,” suggests Galulo.