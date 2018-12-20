10 Eyelash Curlers Pros Swear By For Wide-Awake Eyes

Like primers, setting sprays, or ugly skin-care products, eyelash curlers don't get a lot of love. They offer no pigment or color payoff and they're scarily clinical, thus usually hidden in the bottom corner of our makeup bags. But pros tell us that the eyelash curler is one of the most overlooked makeup tools in our arsenal. Curlers can actually make a huge difference in the look of our lashes, drawing the eye upward and creating length and volume, without adding six coats of mascara — that is, if we use the right one.
So we consulted the industry pros and asked them to share which ones they swear by — that never pinch the lids, leave lashes limp and flat, or break after a few uses.
Read on to find the best eyelash curlers on the market. Because if you're going to buy a not-so-sexy product, it sure as hell better work.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.