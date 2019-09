8 Eyelash Curlers Pros Swear By For Wide-Awake Eyes

Like primers setting sprays , or clear mascara , eyelash curlers don't get a lot of love. They offer no pigment or colour payoff and they're scarily clinical, thus usually hidden in the bottom corner of our makeup bags. But pros tell us that the eyelash curler is one of the most overlooked makeup tools in our arsenal. Curlers can actually make a huge difference in the look of our lashes, drawing the eye upward and creating length and volume, without adding six coats of mascara — that is, if we use the right one.