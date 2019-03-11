8 Eyelash Curlers Pros Swear By For Wide-Awake Eyes

Like primers, setting sprays, or clear mascara, eyelash curlers don't get a lot of love. They offer no pigment or colour payoff and they're scarily clinical, thus usually hidden in the bottom corner of our makeup bags. But pros tell us that the eyelash curler is one of the most overlooked makeup tools in our arsenal. Curlers can actually make a huge difference in the look of our lashes, drawing the eye upward and creating length and volume, without adding six coats of mascara — that is, if we use the right one.
So we consulted the industry pros and asked them to share which ones they swear by — that never pinch the lids, leave lashes limp and flat, or break after a few uses.
Read on to find the best eyelash curlers on the market. Because if you're going to buy a not-so-sexy product, it sure as hell better work.