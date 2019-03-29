The Best Mascaras For Making Short Lashes Look Long & Full

Many Asian women, like myself, are stuck with stubborn, short lashes that point straight down, or lashes so short they’re barely visible. It’s a real pain when it comes to lengthening lashes or even getting them to hold a curl, as most Western mascaras on the market are tailored towards those with already long lashes, and formulas are usually too heavy for most Asian or short lashes.
But fear not, we’ve hunted down the mascaras that are best suited for short lashes, which deliver on both volume and length in one easy-to-use tube, giving us all the help we can get in the lash department.