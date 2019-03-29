These are just a few of the reactions I heard from Refinery29 staff when I publicly stated my longstanding preference for brown mascara. I love the stuff – have done for years – and no longer own a single black mascara. Shocking, I know. Eager to win the hearts and minds of the non-believers (read: prove I am right), I asked a selection of colleagues to give up black mascara for a few days and try my trusty brown instead.