Brown Mascara Is The Best, So Why Does No One Believe Me?

Katy Harrington
"Brown mascara is something you buy by mistake." "Is brown mascara still around?" "Why would anyone wear brown mascara?" "Is brown mascara better for blue eyes?"
These are just a few of the reactions I heard from Refinery29 staff when I publicly stated my longstanding preference for brown mascara. I love the stuff – have done for years – and no longer own a single black mascara. Shocking, I know. Eager to win the hearts and minds of the non-believers (read: prove I am right), I asked a selection of colleagues to give up black mascara for a few days and try my trusty brown instead.
Did they come around to the wondrous benefits of brown mascara? Here's what they said...
