Thanks to its founder, iconic brow artist Anastasia Soare, Anastasia Beverly Hills first made its mark as the authority on all things brows. While it'll always be famous for its cult Brow Wiz and Dipbrow Pomade, ABH has successfully expanded into eyeshadow, highlighter, brushes, lip colour, and most recently, mascara.
Dropping today, ABH's Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara comes with an hourglass-shaped brush that promises to deliver dramatic volume and length with a soft, conditioned feel. What's more, the brand says the buildable formula is water- and clump-proof.
To find out if ABH's first-ever mascara lives up to the hype, we tapped R29 staffers to put it to the test. Their unfiltered thoughts, ahead.
