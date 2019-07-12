Colourful Mascara Is All Over Instagram, But Is It Wearable In Real Life?

Forget tortoiseshell nails and resin hair accessories for a moment, because if Instagram is anything to go by, multicoloured mascara is shaping up to be the biggest summer beauty statement.
Keeping skin clean and fresh, and treating eyes and lashes as the main focus, makeup artists like Lynski Lynski, Heather Moorhouse and Nadine Gomez are ditching popular black and brown shades of mascara for bolder, brighter hues. Think neon pink, brassy yellow, cobalt blue and ruby red.
The finished looks may rack up thousands of likes on Instagram, but is colourful mascara actually wearable in real life, or should it stay firmly on the feeds of the most creative artists? Here are our honest thoughts...