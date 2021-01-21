In a press release, Victoria gave us a little more insight into the product, which has been in the works for years. She said: "I was tired of my mascara being unable to keep up — always smudging, flaking, or harming lashes. The perfect mascara is something I've had in my head since day one, and to create my own, I wanted to reimagine what I needed from the ground up. We nailed it with Future Lash." According to the brand, the formula is "clean", which typically means it doesn't include any ingredients suspected to cause harm to skin or hair. It's also vegan and cruelty-free and includes "plant-based polymers for ultra-black, fluttery lashes." Victoria added: "It's unlike anything I've tried. It's an instant essential, it's that good."