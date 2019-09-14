Victoria Beckham Beauty Has Officially Launched – Here’s Your First Look

After almost eight months of anticipation, Victoria Beckham's debut beauty brand – Victoria Beckham Beauty – is here. And it was well worth the wait.
Since announcing her plan to create her own beauty collection earlier this year, Victoria has been sharing titbits on social media using the hashtags #NotPerfect and #CleanBeauty to tease beauty-obsessives about what the collection might entail. Fast-forward to today, and she lifted the lid on the the first drop ahead of her London Fashion Week show on Sunday.
The brand is launching with a Smokey Eye Wardrobe, which consists of three sets in total. According to the brand, Victoria wanted to create products that she needed to achieve her signature, classic aesthetic. The hero product in the collection (entirely cruelty-free) is the Smokey Eye Brick, £48, an eyeshadow palette which combines four shades: Signature (burnt terracotta), Tuxedo (rose taupe), Tweed (plum) and Royal (smokey cranberry) in smooth, satin and matte finishes.
The products may be new, but they’ve been a lifetime in the making.
"Eyes are very signature for me," said Victoria of the initial drop. "The products may be new, but they’ve been a lifetime in the making. I have always been beauty obsessed, and I want to create beauty solutions that address my customers from head to toe, inside and out. It is all about making my community feel like the very best versions of themselves."
Also part of the collection is Lid Lustre, £28: four cream eyeshadows with a pearlescent, high-shine finish reminiscent of '90s eye makeup trends – sophisticated with a playful edge. The shades, which were inspired by Victoria's love of crystals, range from Onyx (deep black with a silver pearl veil) to Blonde (a pale nude with a touch of yellow gold), Milk (taupe brown with a mix of yellow gold and silver shimmer) and Midnight (navy blue with a hint of pearl shine). Each eyeshadow is vegan, too.
Last but not least, a staple in the form of the Satin Kajal Eyeliner, £20. In shades Black, Bronze and Bordeaux, the pencil eyeliner is blendable, smudge-proof and waterproof. Victoria uses this to give her signature smokey eye a little dimension and often opts for the shade in Bronze as a softer, warmer alternative to black.
There is also a big focus on skincare, as ingredients have been chosen carefully to add hydration benefits. Plus, the enamelled tortoiseshell and gilt packaging is Instagram gold (literally) and each product is housed in a reusable canvas pouch.
Of course, this isn't Victoria's first foray into beauty. In 2016, she joined forces with Estée Lauder on a collection which brought us hero products such as eye glosses, eye foils, a number of eyeshadow quads for both day and night, and Morning Aura, a dewy skin primer that editors and makeup artists are still raving about.
For her very own collection, Victoria tapped into her experience of using some of the best products the beauty industry has to offer, not to mention advice from top experts. The luxe brand also places an important focus on sustainability by committing to using minimal plastic, 100% post-consumer waste for outer packaging and protecting products using biodegradable foam.
Victoria Beckham Beauty launches on 14th September 2019 and will be available for purchase exclusively on VictoriaBeckhamBeauty.com and at the Victoria Beckham Dover Street store for a limited time.
