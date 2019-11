Victoria Beckham Just Launched A Groundbreaking Skincare Product

Like The Cream, The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer comes in an airless cylindrical pump that reminds us of a jumbo-sized mascara tube. However, instead of the Bader-signature blue colour, it's a glossy black, with a tortoiseshell accent on the cap. As is to be expected, the price tag is up there at £92 for a 30ml tube and £140 for a full-sized 50ml tube. But hey, that's £65 less than The Cream, and considering the fresh innovation in topical stem-cell technology, it feels like a fair going rate for skin like Victoria Beckham