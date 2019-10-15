Victoria Beckham has unveiled the second drop in her sellout beauty collection: Your Perfect Pout.
Inspired by Victoria’s love of a ‘90s-inspired nude lip, the new additions consist of the Lip Definer lip liner, £18, and the Bitten Lip Tint, £30, available online at victoriabeckhambeauty.com from 12pm today.
Said to be Victoria's favourite products in the entire collection (which also boasts a number of eyeshadow palettes and eyeliners), the Lip Definers are available in six variations of nude. Victoria and brand cofounder Sarah Creal worked together to ensure the products would suit all lip shades, including Chestnut for deep to rich lip tones and Pale Peach for fair to light lips.
Having worked with some of the industry's biggest makeup artists over the years, Victoria knows that some makeup formulas can be hit and miss, and so boosted the staying power of her lip liners by working with experts to make them completely waterproof. She also opted to infuse the product with a nourishing hit of vitamin E to keep lips smooth, soft and hydrated, and to prevent snagging or feathering.
Interestingly, Victoria decided not to follow in the footsteps of her famous friend Charlotte Tilbury. She eschewed lipstick in favour of a lip tint with added skincare benefits, thanks to hyaluronic acid and squalane oil. According to the brand, the product, which is housed in Victoria's signature tortoiseshell-print packaging, is neither a stain nor a gloss. Instead, the formula resembles a featherweight gel and lends lips a wash of sheer, natural-matte colour, which is smooth and cushiony, not heavy or sticky. The inspiration? Victoria's very own signature lip look, of course.
Victoria said of the new lip products: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m obsessed with both lipliner and shades of nude, so it was only natural that for my second collection I’d introduce the two lip essentials that I use to create my perfect nude lip look every day."
Over the past few days, Victoria has teased Your Perfect Pout on Instagram and beauty obsessives are eager to shop the collection. "I can’t wait for the lip pencils. I love collecting nude ones," commented one follower, while another wrote, "Yes. Looking forward to this! I’ve already got the lovely eyeshadows with the gorgeous pouch!" Others took to the comments section to ask for a collection of skincare products, and excitingly, the brand responded: "#comingsoon."
Victoria lifted the lid on her hotly anticipated beauty collection in September. She initially launched with two eyeshadow palettes, a selection of eyeshadow pots and kajal eyeliners.
