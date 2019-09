A New Charlotte Tilbury Palette Just Launched — For 24 Hours Only

For the third year in a row, Charlotte Tilbury has dreamed up a new iteration of the Instant Eyeshadow Palette. For 2019, the highly coveted piece has been reimagined as Starry Eyes to Hypnotise , inspired by the mesmerising colours of the night sky. To up the ante, you only have 24 hours — starting at 4:00 a.m. today — to shop it before it's gone. (According to the brand, last year’s palette racked up a waitlist of over 40,000 shoppers by the sale’s end.)