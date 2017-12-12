Zara Is Here To Single-Handedly Get You Ready For Christmas

What's the one store that's always there when you need a last-minute look? Zara, of course. Just think how many times the retail giant has saved you from yet another stained blouse, nothing-to-wear interview, or spur-of-the-moment Bumble date. But, it's especially during party season that we tend to rely on fast-fashion to get us through to the new year. Why? Because, to be honest, these party looks come up at the last second and are likely worn for one night only.
But, that doesn't mean you don't want to look damn good for each and every RSVP "yes" that works itself out this year. Whether it's a work fête or a low-key New Years with friends, there's never reason not to wear sequins. And if sequins aren't quite your thing, may we interest you in any fringe, faux fur, silk, or velvet? Because this holiday season, Zara's delivering it all (quite literally to your doorstep, if you so wish). Once again, it's proving to be a one-stop-shop, so click ahead to be fully well-prepared for many a festive night ahead.