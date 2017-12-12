Zara Will Single-Handedly Get You Ready For The Holidays

Name one store that's always there when you need a last-minute look. Zara, of course. Just think about how many times the retail giant has saved you from yet another stained blouse, nothing-to-wear interview, or spur-of-the-moment Bumble date. But, it's during party season especially that we tend to rely on fast-fashion. Why? Because, to be honest, these events often come up at the last second, and the outfits we choose for them are likely worn for one night only.