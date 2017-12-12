Zara Will Single-Handedly Get You Ready For The Holidays

Name one store that's always there when you need a last-minute look. Zara, of course. Just think about how many times the retail giant has saved you from yet another stained blouse, nothing-to-wear interview, or spur-of-the-moment Bumble date. But, it's during party season especially that we tend to rely on fast-fashion. Why? Because, to be honest, these events often come up at the last second, and the outfits we choose for them are likely worn for one night only.
But that doesn't mean you don't want to look damn good for each and every RSVP. Whether it's a work fête or a low-key New Years with friends, there's never reason not to wear sequins. And if a super-shimmery outfit isn't quite your thing, may we interest you in any fringe, faux fur, silk, or velvet? Because this holiday season, Zara is delivering it all (quite literally to your doorstep, if you so wish), once again proving to be the ultimate one-stop shop. Click ahead to be fully-prepared for many-a festive night ahead.