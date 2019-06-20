Charlotte Tilbury Just Launched A Lipstick Inspired By J.K. Rowling

As much as I love makeup — which I really, really do — I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve never been a lipstick person. My preferred shades are ones that look like a slightly brighter version of my natural lip colour (known on the internet as “MLBB,” which is web speak for “my lips but better”). I probably own over 15 of virtually indistinguishable tubes of nude lipstick at this point. Do I need more? Probably not. Will I keep hoarding them until my last breath? Definitely.
The latest addition to my
overflowing very reasonable collection comes from Charlotte Tilbury, she of the famed Pillow Talk lipstick (and subsequent makeup collection), which skyrocketed in popularity due to its magical ability to look good on many different skin tones. Speaking of magic, one of her latest shades has me seriously spellbound — and not just because it's inspired by the one and only J.K. Rowling.
The newest nude in my rotation is part of the British makeup artist's Hot Lips 2 collection — a limited-edition range of lipsticks named after 11 icons including Amal Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, and Patsy Tilbury (Charlotte's own mother). However, when looking at the collection, it was JK Magic, a satin-finish peachy-nude shade inspired by the author of the Harry Potter series that immediately stood out and gave me that I have to have it feeling. I'm a devoted Potterhead (and have the tattoo to prove it), which means that I've camped out more than once for movie premieres and immediately booked a plane ticket to Orlando, Florida, when Universal Studios opened the Wizarding World theme park.
Like all of the brand's K.I.S.S.I.N.G. lipsticks, the bullet went on creamy and smooth, and the formula felt very moisturising on my lips. The shade is pinker than what I use on the daily, but I have to say, I wasn't the least bit mad at how it brightened my olive complexion. According to a press release, the new shade was born from Tilbury's years of combining two of her most popular lipstick shades (Bitch Perfect and Pillow Talk) to create a bespoke lip colour when doing Rowling's makeup. And pro tip: The shade also doubles as a peachy cream blush that melts into skin.
Even better, the Hot Lips 2 lineup features new, refillable tubes — a first for the brand — in updated designs, ranging from cosmic to leopard-print. Each one retails for £28 (£19 for a refill), making them an investment, but it's worth the splurge if you, like me, feel a special kinship to one of the namesakes. As Tilbury herself said, "This shade will add magic to your every look.”
