Jennifer Aniston Shares Why She Doesn’t Believe In Just One Soul Mate

Jennifer Aniston appears on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s June/July 2019 issue, and in the cover story, she opens up about soul mates, dating apps, and therapy to her First Ladies co-star, Tig Notaro.
Aniston, who separated from Justin Theroux in late 2017, said that she believes that people have more than just one soul mate.
“I think we have many soul mates. I don’t think there’s one and one only. I think we have soul clusters,” Aniston said. “I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster — a sort of common group of souls who have been put together.”
Aniston said she’s open to falling in love again. "When it comes knocking, it’s going to be welcomed. I’m not like, ‘No, I’m done with that. That’s never going to happen again,’’ she said. “My time on this planet has been about… It hasn’t looked a certain way. It’s my way; it’s what I’ve been given this round. But I would say I don’t find any of my past has given me a reason to harden up and create a shell or a wall of ‘No more, that’s it, I’m closed.’”
Just don’t expect to see her on any dating apps. “Am I on OkCupid? No. I have zero time, to be honest,” Aniston said. “My focus has been on the show, so dating has not been one of my first priorities. I feel like whatever [romance] looks like, it will present itself, and it’s not about seeking it out, you know?”
As for what she’s looking for in a partner: “A sense of humour. Strong sense of self-worth, confidence, kindness, generosity. Good people surrounding them…”
In the cover story, Aniston also talked about the importance of going to therapy.When asked to offer her advice for young people, she answered, “It sounds so clichéd, but don’t worry so much. Try not to care what people think. And get into therapy a little earlier.”
She added, “I go throughout…depending on if there’s some stuff to unpack, which there always is. If I have time to get in there consistently, I do it once a week or every other week.”
