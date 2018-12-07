If any star wants to ditch Hollywood and get their therapist's license, it really should be Jennifer Aniston. The Dumplin' star revealed in a new interview with Elle the reason she ended her marriage to Justin Theroux, and it might be time to get her life-affirming quotes stitched onto a pillow.
In February of 2018, Aniston and Theroux announced their separation after two and a half years of marriage, saying in a joint statement to E!:
"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Though Aniston was not married to the Leftovers star for very long, she told Elle she still considers this relationship (as well as her previous marriage to Brad Pitt, maybe you remember it?) "successful."
"When [my marriages] came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness didn’t exist within that arrangement anymore," Aniston explained to Elle. "Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice."
Considering that Aniston's relationships are constantly under the microscope, her attitude is particularly refreshing: A romance is simply not her definition of a "happy ending." In fact, the actress bucked the notion of that happy ending entirely.
"Why do we want a happy ending? How about just a happy existence? A happy process? We’re all in process constantly," Aniston told Elle. "What quantifies happiness in someone’s life isn’t the ideal that was created in the ’50s. It’s not like you hear that narrative about any men."
The world may never stop rooting for Aniston to find her dream guy (who, FYI, is likely not her ex Pitt) but it's wasted energy: Aniston's not interested in anyone else's happiness narrative. She's too busy enjoying her awesome life.
