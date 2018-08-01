Jennifer Aniston is the latest cover celebrity, gracing the front of InStyle's September issue looking, as she does, thoroughly nonchalant. In the interview, conducted by Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer Molly McNearney, Aniston loosely addresses her divorce from actor Justin Theroux. She and Theroux revealed in February that they were separating. The decision, per their statement, was mutual.
Speaking to McNearney about it, Aniston clears the air.
"It’s pretty crazy," she says of media reaction to her split. "The misconceptions are 'Jen can’t keep a man,' and 'Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career.' Or that I’m sad and heartbroken."
Advertisement
Then, she clarifies: "No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?"
Maybe her divorce wasn't an ending, but rather, a beginning? Aniston has a lot of other things to do. And the first thing on that list is "star in a Netflix movie as the President of the United States." Oh, also, she's the September cover star of InStyle.
Advertisement